Kanpur, December 2: A man allegedly raped a woman under the pretext of marriage in Kanpur's Chakeri, leading to a series of blackmail and coercion. The accused lured the victim to a stay at a hotel with false promises of marriage, where he secretly recorded the victim's inappropriate videos. The perpetrator further blackmailed her by threatening to release inappropriate footage, coercing her into handing over valuables. Following the ordeal, a case has been registered by the UP police, with charges including rape, extortion, and intimidation.

The case came to light after the victim's mother noticed that some of her valuable jewellery was missing, including her son's ring and her own earrings. Upon questioning, the victim revealed the distressing circumstances surrounding the theft and confessed that she had been blackmailed by Amit Katheria, the man she had been romantically involved with. According to a report by The Times of India, the woman detailed how Katheria had promised marriage and invited her to a hotel, where he sexually assaulted her while secretly recording inappropriate videos. Kanpur Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Mother-in-Law After Heated Argument Over Suspected Extramarital Affair, Arrested.

The man then used the videos to threaten her, demanding one lakh rupees to keep the videos private. The victim, feeling trapped and threatened, complied with Katheria's demands and handed over her brother's ring and her mother's earrings. Despite her fear, the victim found the courage to confide in her mother, who immediately advised her to approach the police. The mother and daughter together went to the local police station, where they lodged a formal complaint. Kanpur Shocker: Woman’s Semi-Naked Body With Ruptured Head Found on Delhi-Varanasi National Highway in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

Chakeri police have confirmed that a case has been filed, with the accused facing charges of rape, extortion, intimidation, and other offences. As the investigation progresses, authorities have assured that they are investigating the matter thoroughly, and the accused will face legal consequences for his actions.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).