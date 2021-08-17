Kairana, August 17: A 27-year-old man was shot dead in front of his father for testifying against two accused of rape. The murder took place in broad daylight on Monday in Bhura village in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh. Police booked the accused, identified as Sunny Singh and Shubham Kumar in connection with the man's murder. The duo had been booked for raping a 30-year-old woman two years ago. They were out on bail. Delhi Man Stabs Teen, Her Mother For Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Case Registered.

"I was going to the field with my son when all of a sudden, Sunny Singh and Shubham Kumar emerged from the bushes and told my son, 'you are too eager to testify against us in court. Now, we will kill you in front of your father.'," the deceased man's father was quoted by Times of India as saying. The accused dragged the man into the field and shot him dead. UP Shocker: 3-Month-Old Baby Raped by Minor Boy in Etah, Accused Absconding.

The two accused also threated the father of the deceased that he would meet the same fate if he opens up against them in court. "The accused have been booked under IPC's section 302 (murder) and efforts are on to arrest the culprits," Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh said.

Sunny Singh and Shubham Kumar had allegedly raped a woman of Bhura village two years ago. The deceased had testified against them in the court. The accused had gone to jail but were released on bail a year ago.

