Pilibhit, December 7: A 38-year-old mother of four committed suicide at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district as she was deeply upset for being frequently sexually harassed by a 25-year-old man. Police have sent the body for autopsy and the accused has been booked following a written complaint filed by the victim's husband. UP Shocker: ‘Murdered’, Kidnapped Woman Found ‘Alive’ After Seven Years in Hathras, DNA Test Ordered.

In his complaint, the man, who runs a meat shop in neighbouring Manpur village, said that the accused used to often harass her and pass lewd remarks at her. "I took up the matter with the higher-ups but no one came forward to help us," he said. Delhi Shocker: Headless Body of Three-Year-Old Missing Boy Found Near Meerut-Pauri National Highway, Neighbour Arrested.

He also claimed to have met the with parents of the accused but they defended their son. SHO, Achal Kumar, said that the accused has been booked under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) and will be arrested soon.

