Sambhal, Dec 16: Twelve persons were killed on Wednesday when a roadways bus rammed into a gas tanker in Sambhal district.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and has directed the district officials to supervise the rescue and relief operations. Uttar Pradesh: Head-on Collision Between Two Buses, 6 Dead, Dozen Injured.

According to sources, the accident took place on Wednesday morning due to intense fog which had reduced visibility on the roads. Further details are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).