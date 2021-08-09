Hardoi, August 9: A 12-year-old boy has been paralysed after being shot at with an airgun by the 10-year-old son of a neighbour in Hardoi district, said police. The incident took place a day before the victim's birthday about a fortnight ago, but the FIR was registered in the matter on Sunday. The boy was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Lucknow where he was operated upon and put on a ventilator for four days. The boy has suffered paralysis on the left side of his body and is completely bed-ridden.

Abhay Dwiwedi, father of the victim, told reporters, "Doctors are not able to make a clear prediction about his recovery. The bullet hit him on his head which not only left him paralysed but has also affected his mental stability." He said he lodged an FIR against the accused boy after meeting senior police officials on Sunday. Gurugram: 2 Wanted Criminals Held After Police Firing.

Dwiwedi said that he has also written to the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR) in this connection. In the FIR, Dwivedi said his son was playing on the terrace on July 21 when the 10-year-old son of his neighbour came there.

"An altercation took place between the two kids after which the 10-year-old boy picked up his father's airgun and shot at my son," he said. "I rushed to the terrace on hearing my son scream and saw him lying in a pool of blood. I immediately took him to the district hospital from where doctors referred him to Apollo Hospital in Lucknow," he said.

The boy was operated upon but the left side of his body was left paralysed due to the impact. About the delay in submitting a complaint, the boy's father said that his primary concern was to ensure proper medical aid for his son.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Hardoi, Ajay Kumar said an FIR had been lodged against the minor for causing grievous hurt to a person by doing any act negligently, and negligent act endangering the life of person.

