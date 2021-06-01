Bareilly, June 1: A minor priest, aged about 15 years, has been found hanging inside a temple here. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide but the 'guru' of the deceased has alleged that he was murdered. The victim, Vijayendra Giri Chetan, had been initiated into priesthood and lived at Durga temple in the Civil Lines area. UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies in Hamirpur, Father Alleges Rape.

He was found hanging on Monday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said, "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. We are probing the matter." The guru, Gabbar Giri, a preacher at a nearby Hanuman temple, however alleged that some local boys had killed his disciple after he had an argument with them on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigations are underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).