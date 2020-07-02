Pratapgarh, July 2: In a case of honour killing, a man was arrested along with his son for allegedly killing his 18-year-old daughter in Chaupai village in Kandhai police circle on Wednesday.

The girl was in a relationship with a local youth and the girl's family did not approve of the same.

Kandhai SHO Bipin Kumar Singh said that the girl had recently returned home from Kansapur, where she had been studying. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Murdered by 30-Year-Old Man in Sitapur; FIR Registered Under POCSO Act.

"She left home on Tuesday night to meet the boy and returned home the following day.

The father, Suryamani, and brother Dhananjay Maurya thrashed her when they came to know that she had gone to meet the youth.

The SHO said that the accused also made a video while thrashing the girl.

"They forced her to name the youth and say that he had raped her thrice, so that they could get a case registered against him. Suryamani and his son beat her with sticks and a belt," the SHO said.

As the girl cried out for help, the villagers asked Suryamani to stop, but he continued beating the girl.

When the girl fell unconscious, her family took her to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Suryamani also tried to mislead the police but the post-mortem report showed that cause of death was strangulation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).