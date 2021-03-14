Chitrakoot, Mar 14: A 20-year-old man was arrested in a village here for allegedly killing his father, police said on Sunday.

The body of Bhola Jaiswal (42) was found in Chiraiyya village under the Manikpur police station limits on Wednesday, following which an investigation was taken up, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Mittal said.

Shobit, the victim's son, was detained on Saturday for interrogation, and he confessed to killing his father, Mittal said, adding that a knife, a motorcycle and blood-stained clothes have been recovered. He was subsequently placed under arrest, the official said.

Police are looking for an accomplice, Raja, who is absconding, the SP added. During questioning, Shobit said his father was working in Ludhiana and living with a woman there. He claimed his father had sold their village land and was spending the money on the woman, which is why he killed him, the SP said.