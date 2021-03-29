Bareilly, March 29: A five-year-old child died after his father smashed his head on the floor during an altercation with his brother over property matters. The incident took place on Sunday when the father, Mohd Naseem, was caught in a heated exchange with his brother.

The five-year-old went up to him and asked him to play with him. The enraged father grabbed the child and smashed his head on the floor. The boy laid unconscious on the ground while the two men continued to fight. Furious After Married Daughter Elopes, Father Kills Her Lover's Brother And Friend in Rajasthan.

The child was eventually taken to a private hospital where he slipped into a coma and later succumbed. He had suffered severe head injuries that led to internal bleeding. The victim's mother registered a complaint against her husband who has been booked for culpable homicide.

Baradari Station House Officer (SHO),Sheetanshu Singh said, "We have registered an FIR under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the father. His wife lodged the complaint and wants immediate action. The child's body has been sent for autopsy. His father has been taken into custody. We are now waiting for the autopsy report. The statements of the family members will be recorded soon."

