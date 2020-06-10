Furious After Married Daughter Elopes, Father Kills Her Lover's Brother And Friend in Rajasthan

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Jhunjhunu, June 10: A man from Haryana allegedly hacked two people to death in Rajasthan for helping his married daughter elope with her lover. The crime took place in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Monday night. The accused, identified as Anil Jat, has been arrested. Police also recovered the axe which was used by Anil Jat to kill Deepak Kumar (20) and his friend Naresh Kumar (19). Deepak was brother Krishna with whom Jat's daughter eloped. Rajasthan Shocker: 13-Year Old Dalit Girl Becomes Pregnant After Being Gangraped by Three Men in Bharatpur District.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the daughter of the accused Jat, a native of Mahendragarh district in Haryana, had got married in Lalamandi village of Buhana town. She allegedly eloped with Krishna, which created a rift between the two families. In order to take revenge, Jat travelled to Rajasthan on bike and went to Deepak's house. He killed him and his friend Naresh when they were sleeping on the roof, police said. Six of Family Arrested For 'Honour Killing'.

Their bodies were found lying in a pool of blood by Deepak’s father Rajveer at around 4 am on Tuesday. He informed the police and they reached Deepak's house. During preliminary investigation, cops found the axe Jat used a few metres away from the spot. They also came to know about the enmity between Jat and Rajveer's families. Based on the evidence, police arrested Jat who showed no remorse and vowed to kill his daughter and her lover after his release.

"The accused also wanted to kill Rajveer but he was not able to find him. Jat told that I have lost my prestige in society because of Rajveer’s son and I will take revenge," Gyan Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Buhana (in Jhunjhunu district), was quoted as saying.