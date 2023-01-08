Farrukhabad, January 8: Two persons were killed and five others injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck due to dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Sunday, police said. According to the police, drivers of both the bus and the truck died on the spot while five other passengers were injured. Telangana Road Accident: Car Overturns After Hitting Divider in Nalgonda District; Three Killed and Six Injured.

"The truck was going from Kaimganj to Farrukhabad while the bus was going from Farrukhabad to Delhi, and they collided due to dense fog," Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

Visuals from the Accident Site:

He said that the two killed have been identified as Lakhan Kumar Sharma (48), the bus driver, and Govind (23), the truck driver. Meena said that all the injured passengers have been hospitalised and are undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia District Hospital.