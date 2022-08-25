Lucknow, August 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, flagged off 42 electric buses that will be deployed in the cities of Lucknow and Kanpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said, "The need of the hour is a public transport that is free from noise and air pollution. Out of 100 cities being developed as smart cities in the country, 10 are from UP." Yogi Adityanath Govt Introduces Electric Buses in 14 Cities Including Lucknow.

आज लखनऊ एवं कानपुर नगर वासियों को 42 अत्‍याधुनिक इलेक्ट्रिक बसों की सौगात प्रदान की गई है। नगरीय क्षेत्रों में परिवहन सेवा वायु व ध्वनि प्रदूषण से मुक्त हो, इस दिशा में आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के मार्गदर्शन में @UPGovt को निरंतर सफलता मिल रही है। सभी को हार्दिक बधाई। pic.twitter.com/uNCwCUYAco — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 25, 2022

He further said that the deployment of electric buses will also improve connectivity. Of the 42 buses, 34 buses will be deployed in Lucknow while eight in Kanpur.

