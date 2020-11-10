Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people of the state to gift the product of their city in Diwali to their loved ones and friends. This, he underlined, would give many benefits to the city product and will also contribute in the progress of the country.

If you are a Banarasi or have come to visit Banaras, then definitely make your loved ones feel the special silk and let them know the silky feeling. When one talks about Varanasi, the first thing that comes to mind is Banarasi silk. But hold on, there is much more here that you can pick as gifts. Kashi has a bevy of items made of silk such as wall hangings made of silk, silk cushion covers. One District One Product: ODOP Products Worth Rs 24 Crore Sold on E-Commerce Platform.

There are many other products like silk stole, silk tie, paper holder, silk scarf, silk saree. You can make use of silk products from draping it around you to rolling it out and dressing up your friends and loved ones.

Talk about price and it is cost effective and affordable, ranging from Rs 500 to thousands. These items, with the craft of the artisans involved however make them priceless. Along with being affordable they are sure to be etched in your life long memories as favourites.

Many businessmen, including Rahul Mehta, Mukund Aggarwa, exporter Rajat Synergy, the leading silk trade businessmen, are of the view that a by gifting silk items and products a chain of silk products will be made, and a momentum will come in the market, which will bring silk workers, shopkeepers and exporters benefit like never before.

Varanasi has a tradition of offering Angavastram to its distinguished guests, especially as Buddhist monks gift them in honor to their religious gurus, which are made of silk. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also sent one such drapery by a weaver in Varanasi,on which couplets of Kabir, a weaver were inscribed: "Chadariya Jhini Re Jhini, Ram Naam Ras Bhini, Chadariya Jhini Re Jhini, Chadariya Jhini Re Jhini," . Not only this another Angwastram was made in Ayodhya on which Jai Shree Ram was weaved.

Not only Ayodhya also went to the organ wear on which Jayshree Ram, Ayodhya Holy Dham was weaved. Padmashri Dr Rajinikanth ji GI (geographical indicator, geographical indication) expert and silk merchant of Sarnath, a Buddhist centre, says that not only Hinduism but for followers of Lord Buddha, Banarasi silk is used all over the world in worship, and as garments.

This is known by the names of Kimkhab, Gyasar, Gyanata, Durje, Pemachandi, etc., the brocade silk garments associated with Buddhism go from Kashi all over the world like in many countries like Thailand, Sri Lanka, Mongolia. Love of Hollywood for silk is also very old. History of silk goes back some 500 years and is a rich example of communal harmony and brotherhood between Muslims and Hindus.

