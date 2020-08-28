Moradabad, August 28: A 42-year-old coronavirus patient allegedly died by suicide at Teerthanker Mahaveer Medical College and Research Centre in Moradabad on Thursday, an official informed.

"Rajesh jumped from the sixth floor of the medical college. He was working as a manager in a 'grameen bank'. His COVID-19 report came positive on July 21. He was admitted to the hospital on July 25," said Amit Anand, SP City, Moradabad while speaking to ANI. Delhi: COVID-19 Patient Jumps Off 4th Floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre, Dies.

An investigation into the matter is underway.