In a controversial statement ahead of Holi celebrations, Sambhal’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Anuj Chaudhary, advised the Muslim community to stay indoors if they wish to avoid colours. Speaking to the media on March 6, he stated, “Jumma comes 52 times a year. Holi comes once a year. If people of the Muslim community feel their religion will be corrupted by Holi’s colours, they should not leave their homes." He likened Holi’s significance for Hindus to Eid for Muslims, urging mutual respect. The police officer also urged revellers to respect others' wishes, advising them not to throw colours on those who do not wish to participate. Chaudhary warned that strict action would be taken against anyone disrupting peace during the festival. Holi 2025: Women Barred From Participating in Masan Holi at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, Allowed To Watch From Distance Due to Safety Concerns, Say Reports.

Sambhal Cop Urges Muslims to Stay Indoors on Holi

"जुमा साल में 52 बार आता है। होली साल में 1 बार आती है। मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों को यदि ये लगता है कि होली के रंग से आपका धर्म भ्रष्ट हो जाएगा तो उस दिन घर से न निकलें" – अनुज चौधरी, CO संभल pic.twitter.com/kgv2K4Q4ut — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 6, 2025

