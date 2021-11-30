Lucknow, November 30: In a first, the number of persons fully vaccinated against COVID-19 crossed the five-crore mark in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Three-quarters of the adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while one-third of the eligible population is fully vaccinated now, setting a new milestone in the state’s fight against the pandemic.

As per data from the Cowin portal, over 5 crore persons in UP have taken both doses of the vaccine. Data also reveals that in Maharashtra 3.97 crore persons had taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. In terms of percentage, the state accounts for over 75% of the adult population receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 33% of the state's adult population has received both doses. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 117 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered in the Country.

The number of vaccine doses administered against COVID-19 in the state has crossed the 16-lakh mark on Monday which is not even the population of most of the states in the country. So far the state has administered more than 16.22 crore vaccine doses.

In the light of the emergence of the new variant ‘omicron’, the government has expedited its vaccination coverage in the state. According to the latest figures on CoWin, Uttar Pradesh has administered 11,21,02,069 first doses of the vaccine so far. In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,01,82,559 second doses. Positive Views of COVID-19 Vaccines Increased Among People, Says Study.

“We are working in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19," informed an official. Now, in the ongoing door-to-door awareness campaign in the villages, healthcare teams including Asha and Anganwadi workers are busting myths and motivating people to take the jab as soon as possible.