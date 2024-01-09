Muzaffarnagar, January 9: A man belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly beaten to death over an "illicit affair" with a married woman of the same village belonging to a different caste in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the police said. The incident took place on Monday in Jasaula village of Khatauli area.

Police said the victim Ankit Kumar had fallen in love with the woman who is in her 30's. On the day of the incident, Kumar was found in a semi-conscious state with hands and feet tied. He was badly injured and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Man Tries to Molest Nurse After Entering Emergency Ward of Hospital, Caught and Thrashed by Staff; Video Surfaces.

The woman's husband and a few other locals from the village were later detained by the police. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Khatauli, Ravi Shankar Mishra, said, "A case was registered against 'unknown persons' under IPC section 302 (murder) and SC/ST Act. The body was sent for autopsy and the report is awaited. Initial probe revealed the crime took place over an illicit affair." Uttar Pradesh: Man Pours Petrol on Himself, Attempts Self-Immolation in Muzaffarnagar Alleging Inaction in Grievance Related to Land Dispute (Watch Video).

Kumar's family told police that he was taken away by a man from their home on Sunday. The victim's brother, Ankur Kumar, said, "He was beaten through the night and found with injuries all over the body at a nearby house on Monday. A muffler, which was used as a noose, was tied around his neck."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).