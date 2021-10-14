Aligarh, October 14: A government doctor, deputed in the Covid-19 cell in Aligarh, has been found hanging at her residence in the Ramesh Vihar colony. Circle officer Shwetabh Pandey said the police got the information about the woman's body hanging inside the house, which had been locked from outside.

The family members of the doctor alleged that the woman had been murdered by her husband. When the police entered the house on Wednesday, Dr Astha Agarwal was found hanging in her bedroom. Her husband and two children, who live there, were not present in the house and the police are trying to locate them. Uttar Pradesh: Youth Commits Suicide After Objectionable Video Goes Viral.

The police officer said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are on. The deceased's uncle claimed that Dr Agarwal's husband had dropped his children at his elder brother's house after midnight on Tuesday and has been missing since then. He alleged that the woman was killed by her husband Arun Agarwal, who had been harassing her for a long time.

