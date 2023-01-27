A video has surfaced on social media from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida showing a black SUV without a number plate performing stunts and driving the car recklessly. The incident reportedly took place near Ambedkar park in Noida. In the viral video, the SUV can be seen from one lane to another as the driver of the vehicle continues to take turns. The video also shows the SUV driver performing drift as he pushes the brake pedal while driving which resulted in the tires rubbing against the road and inducing smoke from the frictions. The windows of the car can also be seen tinted which is considered illegal, as well as the SUV’s number plate can also be seen to be missing. After the video went viral, the police took cognisance of the video and have launched probe into the incident. UP Shocker: Youths Disrespect Tricolour As They Perform Car Stunt With Flag Tied on Bonnet in Lucknow (Watch Video).

Car Stunt in Noida:

संबंधित यातायात निरीक्षक को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) January 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)