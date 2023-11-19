Rampur, November 19: A man allegedly involved in cow slaughter was killed while another was injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Rampur district, an official said on Sunday. While probing a case of cow slaughter in Patwai police station area, police received information that the accused would come to Moradabad late on Saturday night in a vehicle, Rampur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said.

The Patwai police set up a checkpoint and while checking cars noticed a vehicle coming at high speed from Moradabad. However, upon seeing the checkpoint, the car turned around and fled with police on the chase, the officer said. Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Bans Sale of Halal Products in State After Cases of 'Forged' Halal Certificates Being Provided To Boost Sale.

The driver lost control of the car and it overturned in the Milak police station area. The two accused came out of the car and started firing at the police officials who retaliated in self-defense. In the exchange of fire, both the accused were injured and were taken to the district hospital where Sajid (23) died during treatment, the SP said. Uttar Pradesh: FIR Registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow Against Various Companies Issuing Halal Certification (Watch Video).

The other accused Bablu is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Dwivedi said that both Sajid and Bablu are residents of Moradabad and have a long criminal history. A case has been registered under section IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act. The car, country-made pistols, ammunition, electronic weighing machine and equipment used in cow slaughtering have been seized, the SP added.