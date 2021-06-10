Lalitpur, June 10: In a case of shocking negligence, a man in Lalitpur district was given both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within five minutes. This incident took place at a vaccination centre in Ravarpura locality. According to reports, the man who went there to take the jab on Wednesday has alleged that the nursing staff was so busy talking among themselves that they administered both the doses of vaccine to him within five minutes.

He said he did not know that the second dose of the vaccine was to be injected after a certain time gap. He claimed that when he reached home after getting vaccinated, he felt uneasy and restless so he narrated the incident to his family members.

After this, he approached the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and complained about the same. He was then sent to an emergency ward and the matter was reported to the district officer too. Meanwhile, CMO has ordered an inquiry into the matter. He said that the double vaccination will not cause any harm to the man.

