Lucknow, August 16: In an incident of the bloody brawl, a father and a son died in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Sunday. The brawl took place between two factions over a land dispute during a village panchayat meeting. Following this, the administration has suspended three policemen, including a sub-inspector, for not acting in time to prevent the violence.

According to a report, published in NDTV, clashes broke out during a panchayat meeting over a land dispute in Pratapgarh. In the incident two men -- Dayashankar Mishra and his son, Anand Mishra -- died. Though, police claim that they were not informed about the panchayat meeting. Uttar Pradesh: Two Govt Teachers Suspended in Banda for Not Hoisting National Flag on Independence Day.

Informing more, Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said, as the news website quoted, "Today, in a village in Uttar Pradesh, a panchayat meeting was held to resolve a land dispute between two groups. Clashes broke out between the two sides and the injured were taken to hospital without the police being informed." He further added that the three other were injured in the violence. Meanwhile, police have arrested two individuals -- Rajesh Kumar Mishra and his son -- in connection with the case. Police have formed four teams to investigate this matter.

