Pilibhit, June 7: A revenue official, Lokesh Kumar, was allegedly beaten up by a group of farmers in Lalaurikhera village of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district when he went there to verify a gram samaj land encroached by farmers, along with a team from the revenue department.

A 16-year-old girl who attempted to save Kumar was also attacked by the farmers. The police, on getting information, rushed to the spot and rescued the two victims, and shifted them to the district hospital. Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Officials Attacked With Bricks, Chilli Powder for Conducting Anti-Encroachment Drive in Mandsaur (Watch Video).

The medical officer on emergency duty at the district hospital, Dr SP Singh, said that both victims sustained internal injuries during the attack. The girl was also suffering from traumatic shock, he added.

Jahanabad police station SHO Praveen Kumar said that an FIR has been lodged against nine people including two women and four unidentified persons under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 353 (assault upon a public servant by causing grievous hurt in order to deter him in the discharge of duties), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and the POCSO Act. Bihar: Woman Officer From Mining Department Dragged, Other Officials Attacked by Goons in Patna; 44 Held (Disturbing Video).

Three people have been taken into custody so far. The incident has also sparked resentment among the revenue employees and they, through the district Lekhpal Sangh, have demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons.

