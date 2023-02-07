Lucknow, February 7: Uttar Pradesh has secured first position among all states in online monitoring and tracking of cases of sexual assault. Within a span of five months, the state moved to the top spot from seventh position.

Additional Director General of Police, law and order, Prashant Kumar said, "UP police and all its wings collaborated to maintain vigil on ITSSO portal to curb crime against women and children. The initiative helped us achieve top position in just five months." Uttar Pradesh: Man Poses As Cop, Extorts Cash From Locals in Firozabad; Arrested.

Tracking of cases is done through a portal, known as Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO), which is an online analytical tool launched in 2018 to monitor and track timely completion of police investigations in sexual assault cases. The website is maintained by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Chained by Father For 36 Years in Dingy Room For Mental Illness in Firozabad, Freed.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Women and Child Security Organisation (WCSO), Neera Rawat said that prioritising the central government scheme from May 19, 2022, a unit of the organisation, was set up in each district of the state.

"With this, a two-tier system was created with a dedicated cell in districts to monitor and work on cases of crime against women, and the headquarters in Lucknow to provide technical support and training. The respective police chiefs are monitoring cases in district cells on a daily basis and investigation officers in the cases are being trained by us," ADG Rawat said.

"During a review in August last year, Uttar Pradesh stood at the seventh spot across the country in disposal and monitoring of cases on the portal. According to the latest record, the state stood on top by working out 74,070 cases with the disposal rate of 97. 6 per cent," she added.

"It is not easy for a state as big as Uttar Pradesh to maintain top position. All our agencies including prosecution, FSL, and district police worked tirelessly to work out cases in a time-bound manner," she said.

