The Firozabad Police recently arrested a man for impersonating as cop and extorting cash from local residents in Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Mukesh Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad. According to reports, Yadav was arrested while he was accepting money from vehicles in the city. The police recovered fake Aadhar card, fake ID card of Police Inspector, photo in police uniform and other items from his possession. Video: Man Dies While Playing Garba in Gujarat’s Anand; Doctors Suspect Heart Attack.

Fake ID Card of Police Inspector Recovered

Man Impersonates As Cop

Mukesh Yadav of #Ghaziabad was arrested by @firozabadpolice for impersonating as cop and extorting cash from local residents.#UttarPradesh https://t.co/xRCZF39XMM pic.twitter.com/8KIPgpc8bO — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)