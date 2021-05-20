Sonbhadra, May 20: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by four men in Bahuara village of Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district. The incident took place in a house under Robertsganj police station on May 13 when the girl was on her way to her village. A police complaint was filed by the girl on May 18. The police have arrested three of the four accused. However, the fourth accused is still absconding. UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies in Hamirpur, Father Alleges Rape.

The rape survivor a native of a village in Robertsganj police station area. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the girl was returning to her village by an autorickshaw on May 13 after attending a marriage. The four accused were reportedly present in the same auto, and when it reached the Bahuara bus stand, they forcibly to her to a house and committed the heinous crime.

The accused also filmed the act on camera and threatened to leak the clip on social media if she tells about the incident to anybody. However, they made the clip viral. “Three accused, including two named accused, have been arrested. Strict action would be taken against them,” reported the media house quoting Superintendent of police, Sonbhadra, Amarendra Prasad Singh as saying. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

Based on the girl’s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under section 376 D and 34. The accused have also been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the fourth accused.

