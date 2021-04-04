Shahjahanpur, April 4: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gandgraped by three men in the Mirzapur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district. The incident took place on March 22 when the rape survivor was alone at home. Three accused were arrested on Friday by the Uttar Pradesh police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

According to reports published in The Times of India, the woman’s husband had gone for work to Delhi when the accused barged into the house at 10 pm and committed the heinous crime. The woman narrated her ordeal to her husband when he came back and then lodged a complaint in the matter.

The woman’s husband told the police that her wife was scared as the accused threatened her not to tell anybody about the incident. All the three accused were booked under sections 376 D and 452 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by Three Youths in Mahoba, Accused Detained.

“We have recorded the woman’s statement and registered an FIR against all three accused under sections 376D (gang rape) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt) of the IPC,” reported the media house Mirzapur police station SHO Man Bahadur Singh as saying. On Saturday, the woman was sent for a medical examination.

