Jodhpur, November 5: A shocking incident has come to light from district's district Lohawat where an alcohol and opium addict man allegedly murdered four family members and dumped their bodies in the water tank of the house. The man, after committing the crime, fled to a relative’s residence and died by suicide in the water tank there. West Bengal Shocker: 21-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Magrahat; Police Suspect Parallel Affair With Mother, Daughter Cost Youth His Life.

As per the report by the Hindustan Times, on Thursday evening, the accused first killed his father with an axe when he was sleeping on a farm 100 metres away from the house. Thereafter, he reached his home where everyone was sleeping. He killed his mother and his elder son, who were sleeping outside the house, and dumped their bodies in the water tank. He then brought his younger son, who was sleeping with the mother inside the house, outside and killed him. He dumped his body in the tank as well. Karnataka Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Man Kills Wife in Mangaluru, Later Dies by Suicide.

Reportedly, the accused’s wife and his brother’s family were also in the house but he did not attack them. The accused then fled to a relative’s house nearby where he jumped into the water tank and died by suicide. Meanwhile, cops have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a probe into the matter has been launched.

