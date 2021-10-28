Buldhana, October 28: A 50-year-old man was killed allegedly by two of his friends for refusing to give them Rs 10 for alcohol. The crime took place in Maharashtra's Buldhana. The deceased has been identified as Bhagwat Sitaram Phase. Police arrested 40-year-old Vinod Laxman Wankhede and 35-year-old Dilip Tryambak Bodde within an hour of the murder. The accused have been booked them for killing Phase. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Refused Money for Alcohol, Man Beats Father to Death With Iron Rod.

Phase, Wankhede and Bodde went to drink alcohol at a shop. Wankhede and Bodde asked Phase to give them Rs 10, according to report by India Today. The duo became angry after Phase refused to pay them the money. When Phase was leaving the liquor shop, they allegedly attacked him from behind with a wooden stick, the report added. Maharashtra Shocker: College Professor Brutally Murdered in Aurangabad, Body Found Inside Bunglow.

Phase sustained a serious head injury from the attack and collapsed. By the time police arrived, he had bled to death. His body was found in a pool of blood. Cops immediately launched an investigation and arrested Wankhede and Bodde within an hour of the incident and sent them to jail. It was not immediately known that what charges have been slapped against the two accused.

"We were informed on a phone call that a person was lying in a pool of blood at a liquor shop. The person was dead by the time we reached the spot. We arrested the killers within one hour and registered a case of murder against them," Police Officer Pralhad Katkar was quoted as saying. Police are conducting further investigation in the matter.

