Lucknow, January 27: A man allegedly killed his three-year-old son in a fit of rage following an argument with his wife in Hussainganj police circle in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Circle officer Veer Singh said, "Chandra Kishore had an argument with his wife on Wednesday night. He then attacked his son Raj with a spade after the argument and killed him." Jharkhand Shocker: Man Kills Son for Intervening in Row With Wife in Ratu; Absconding.

The accused took the body of his son in the night to a farm and buried it there, said the officer. The wife of the accused informed police about the incident on Thursday after which the police recovered the body and arrested Kishore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2023 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).