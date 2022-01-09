Jharkhand, January 9: A shocking incident has come to light from Ranchi where a man killed his 20-year-old son for intervening in a row with his wife in Ratu on Friday. The accused was under influence of alcohol, said police.

As per the report published in TOI, the accused identified as Rafiq Khan is an alcoholic and often fought with his wife. Reportedly, the accused came home intoxicated and started thrashing his wife on Friday evening. However, when their son, Ekram intervened, a heated argument erupted between the two. The situation escalated when the accused stabbed Ekram with a sharp object. Following this, the accused locked himself in the room. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Drunk Man Allegedly Kills Wife With Dumbbell in Chengalpattu District; Arrested.

The neighbours came to their house when they heard the screaming and rushed severely injured Ekram to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the accused had fled through the window. The accused has been booked under relevant charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

