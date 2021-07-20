Thane, July 20: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man in Thane has been arrested for allegedly killed his mother after a heated argument over money. Reports inform that the man, who was jobless for quite some time now, stabbed his mother to death with a screwdriver after she refused to give him the money that he demanded. The incident took place in Mumbra on Monday. The accused has been identified as Vishal Alzende, who stayed with his 48-year-old mother Urmila and his younger brother Vishnu, a report by Hindustan Times stated.

The report quotes the Police saying that as the accused did not have a steady job, he used to travel all the way to Bhiwandi from Mumbra every day to work wherever he could on a daily wage basis. On Monday, he asked Urmila for money for his travel expense to reach Bhiwandi. After his mother refused, the duo exchanged heated arguments and in a fit of anger, Vishal allegedly attacked his mother with a screwdriver and stabbed her on her neck and chest. Jobless Man in Delhi Kills Father, Injures Mother by Attacking With Knife After Argument Over Money.

The victim started bleeding profusely while Vishal fled the scene. Police informed that the woman received severe injuries and died on way to the hospital. The woman's younger son filed a police complaint, following which the accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

