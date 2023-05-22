Pratapgarh, May 22: A man accused of raping a minor was attacked by the victim's brother while being taken to a court in Kotwali area here, police said. The man suffered minor injuries in the knife attack while the perpetrator was arrested, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (east) Vidyasagar Mishra said Atal Vihari (40), accused of rape and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was brought to the court from the district jail. Rape-Accused Sandeep Lamichhane in Tears After Taking First Wicket in His Return to International Cricket Following Suspension, Takes Field in Nepal vs Namibia ODI (Watch Video).

At around 10 am, he was being taken from the court lockup to the courtroom in police custody when he was attacked, the ASP said.