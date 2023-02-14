After a long wait, Sandeep Lamichhane finally returned to international cricket. The leg-spinner is currently playing in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Nepal and Namibia. Lamichhane took the wicket of Namibian opener Karl Birkenstock and soon burst into tears. Lamichhane was earlier suspended by the Cricket Association of Nepal after being accused of rape. He was also arrested on the basis of the same allegation. The suspension was finally lifted when Lamichhane was granted bail. Mohammad Rizwan Meets Rape Accused Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane in Nepal, Pics Go Viral.

Dream comeback.. That's Sandeep for you.. Sandeep Lamichhane had tears , emotional moment after taking wicket on his comeback game.. Heart touching moment 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/M9SByy739N — Aakriti Singh (@Aakritib13) February 14, 2023

