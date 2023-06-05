Mumbai, June 5: A self-described godman is accused of raping a 32-year-old woman in Bijnor, who owns a beauty salon, on Saturday on the pretext of advancing her career, according to the police.

The woman sought the accused for assistance because she was experiencing significant losses in her business, according to the authorities. Mumbai Shocker: Self-Styled Godman Arrested for Raping Minor Several Times Since 2019.

The accused reportedly told her that he will do a pooja to correct the matter. He urged everyone in her family to leave the house so he could carry out the ceremonies. The accused, however, raped her.

The victim's sister hurried to save her after hearing her cries. In addition to confirming the occurrence, Kotwali Shahar SHO Sanjay Kumar Tomar stated that the police have opened a complaint against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and detained him.

The police are questioning him. The woman has been transported to the local hospital for a checkup, he further informed.

A month ago, a self-styled godman, 50, was detained after being accused of raping a little girl in a remote area where he had set up a makeshift place of worship, according to Chandigarh police.

Following the victim's complaint, who had made a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC in front of a local magistrate, the guy was taken into custody. Yogendra Mehta, Self-Styled Godman, Arrested for Allegedly Raping 4 Women in His Jaipur Ashram.

The accused allegedly resided in the house of worship for four years, according to the police. Numerous locals used to visit the accused, who was surviving off of their offerings of grain, milk, money, and other items.

