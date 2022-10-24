As the nation celebrates the festival of light today, a video of a woman vandalising potteries of road side vendors in posh Patrakarpuram area in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has surfaced online. In the videos, the woman can be seen breaking all the potteries of the street vendors as they sell the goods. While there's no confirmation as to why the woman broke the potteries, the police said that an advance legal action would be taken. According to reports, the woman has been identified as a retired IAS's daughter who can be seen bullying the street vendors in Lucknow's Patrakarpuram. Reports also said that the shop of a young man selling earthen lamps was vandalised by the woman. Diwali 2022 Celebrations Video: PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath Watch Crackers Light Up Skies in Ayodhya.

Woman Vandalises Potteries of Road Side Vendors in UP

Several videos of a woman vandalising potteries of road side vendors in posh Patrakarpuram area in UP's Lucknow has surfaced. Request @lkopolice take cognizance. pic.twitter.com/4YKocXiaxj — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 24, 2022

Advance Legal Action Would Be Taken, Say Police

प्रकरण मे पुलिस द्वारा मौके पर पहुंच कर समझा-बुझा कर मामला शान्त कराया गया, पीड़ित दुकानदारों से तहरीर प्राप्त कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जायेगी । — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE LUCKNOW (@lkopolice) October 24, 2022

Retired IAS’s Daughter’s Bullying in Lucknow’s Patrakarpuram

Woman Vandalizes Shops on the Road at Patrakarpuram

लखनऊ में गोमतीनगर स्थित पत्रकारपुरम में सड़क पर लगी दुकानों में महिला ने की तोड़फोड़| वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल pic.twitter.com/mfCYOo6oUv — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) October 24, 2022

