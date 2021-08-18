Lucknow, August 18: An executive magistrate in Uttar Pradesh has granted a young girl and her girlfriend permission to live together. The girl, who is in her early 20s, had left her house in Swar around a month ago. Subsequently, her family had lodged a missing complaint. Police found her at the house of her girlfriend, a post-graduate student, in Shahbad area of Rampur. Allahabad High Court Dismisses Plea of Woman in Live-in Relationship Seeking Protection from Husband.

According to a report by TOI, police said the "missing" girl told them that she had left her house "willingly" because she wanted to live with her girlfriend and they both like each other. "After the girl was recovered by the police team, she revealed that she left home by choice as she wanted to live with her “friend” and not with her family," Swar circle officer Dharam Singh Marchal was quoted as saying. Live-In Relationship of Married Woman With Another Man Illicit, Says Rajasthan High Court.

After cops found the girls, their families sat together and tried to "counsel" them. "However, both were adamant and remained firm on their decision of living together and repeatedly said that they were eligible to make their own choices," circle officer Marchal said. In order to confirm that they are adults, the girls showed their school certificates to the police.

Initially, the "missing" girl's family had claimed that she was a minor. Since both the girls are above 18 years, cops produced them before an executive magistrate. The girls informed the magistrate that they are in relationship and want to live together. Based on their statement, the magistrate granted them permission to live together. Cops told their families that they would face legal action if they force the girls to do something against their freewill.

