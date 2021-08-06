Allahabad, Aug 6 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a married woman seeking protection from her husband, who was allegedly interfering in her live-in relationship with another man.

Dismissing the petition, a bench of justices KJ Thaker and Suresh Chand said, "We hold that we are not against granting protection to people who want to live together irrespective of the fact as to which community, caste or sex they belong to."

"If Devendra Kumar, who is the legally wedded husband of petitioner Aneeta, has barged into the house of another petitioner with whom Anita is in a live-in relationship, it is in the realm of criminal dispute for which she can move to the criminal machinery available in the country. But no law abiding citizen, who is already married under the Hindu Marriage Act, can seek protection of this court for illicit relationships, which is not within the purview of the social fabric of this country." it said on Thursday.

The bench dismissed the petition filed by the woman and her live-in partner while imposing cost (fine) of Rs 5,000. It also refused to give any protection to the petitioners as it will amount to indirectly giving assent to such illicit relations.

The woman had alleged that her husband used to torture her because of which she left him and started living with her partner but recently, her husband barged into her partner's house and disturbed their peaceful living.

On her allegations of differences with her husband, the bench observed, "If she has any difference with her husband, she has first to move for getting separated from her spouse as per law applicable to the community if Hindu law does not apply to her."

