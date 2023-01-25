Farrukhabad, January 25: A 25-year-old woman was arrested here for stabbing her husband after he accused her of having illicit relations with another man. Police said that the accused, Rambeti Batham, said she attacked her husband Nitin Batham, 30, who worked as a labourer, in a fit of rage. Lucknow Building Collapse: 14 People Rescued So Far, Five Still Stuck Under Debris After Residential Building Collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road.

Nitin has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be critical. An FIR was filed by the victim's mother after which the accused was arrested. The victim's mother Tarawati said: "My son asked her to give him tea but she refused to give it and started an argument with him and suddenly picked the knife from the kitchen and attacked him." Azamgarh Firing: One Killed, Two Injured After Shiv Shankar Alias Bhurey Singh Open Fire on Rival Bhim Singh During Panchayat.

Kamlesh Kumar, Inspector (crime) at Budhnamau police station, said that "a case under section 307 (Attempt to murder) has been registered and further investigation is underway". "A neighbour said that the couple used to fight and accuse each other often, but this time their fight turned ugly," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2023 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).