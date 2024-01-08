In a horrific incident reported from Bihar's Begusarai district, a woman killed her husband after he protested against the woman making social media reels. The woman allegedly got angry after the husband stopped her from making reels and strangulated him with the help of her family. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, January 7 at around 9 pm. The deceased has been identified as Maheshwar Kumar Rai, who worked in Kolkata as a daily wager. Rai, a resident of Samastipur village had gone to visit his wife Rani at her home in Begusarai when the alleged incident took place, said police. Bihar Shocker: Wife Kills Husband With Help of Lover in Bhojpur, Buries Body in House Garden to Avoid Any Suspicion.

Woman Strangulates Husband in Bihar:

