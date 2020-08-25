Uttarakhand, August 25: In a tragic incident, one person died and three others were injured after a house collapsed due to cloudburst in a village in Pokhri area of Chamoli district, earlier on Tuesday. More details on this news are awaited. Cloudburst and heavy rains wreaked havoc in Pithoragarh's Munsyari region last month, leaving three people dead and six missing.

In another tragic incident, two people died and more than 18 people are feared to be trapped under the debris after a house collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad area on Monday evening. Raigad Building Collapse: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind Extend Condolences, Pray for Speedy Recovery of the Injured.

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After House Collapsed in Pokhri Area:

On Monday evening, the five-storey building came crashing down leaving several injured and many trapped were under the debris. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind expressed their condolences on the building collapse in Kajalpura area of Raigad's Mahad. Raigad Police registered a case against five people over Raigad Building collapse incident.

