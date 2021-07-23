Dehradun, July 23: A man running a school under the name of his NGO allegedly raped a 12-year-old student in Dehradun. He was arrested by police on Sunday after the girl’s mother registered a complaint. On Thursday, cops also arrested his helper for not informing the police or parents of the minor about the crime. The accused was running the school to help underprivileged children. Jodhpur Minor Rape Case: One Teacher Arrested From Rajasthan's Pipad; Another Absconding.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the main accused used to live on the same floor where girl students stayed, while the helper used to stay on the ground floor. The accused allegedly raped the minor on multiple times occasion in the past two months. Kerala Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Raped, Impregnated by School Teacher in Malappuram; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Police have launched an investigation into the case to find out whether there are other cases of sexual assault by the accused. Cops are also speaking to other students of the school. “One more affected person has been identified. Once we receive a written complaint from the girl we will register an FIR. Investigation is on,” reported the media house quoting Rakesh Gusain, Nehru Colony station house officer as saying.

Earlier this year, a similar case was surfaced where a government school teacher at Mangaon in Raigad district of Maharashtra allegedly raped a minor girl student. A case was The accused, Madan Wankhede, was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

