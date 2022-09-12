Mumbai, September 12: In a bizarre incident, 181 Abhayam helpline officials were struck when they received a call from a senior citizen who sought their help in order to fend off her hypersexual husband. According to reports, the 87-year-old woman called the 181 Abhayam helpline in distress after her husband constantly demanded sexual favors and gratification from her. Reports suggest that the man demanded sex from his wife who used to fall ill and was unable to fulfill his so-called demands.

Speaking to the Times of India, an Abhayam official said, "They had a healthy physical relationship for years but the woman fell ill over a year ago and was bed-ridden. She could hardly move and could walk only with the support of her son and daughter-in-law." The official also said that the husband would not stop demanding physical intimacy from his wife even after being aware of her condition. Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Man Held for Strangling His 19-Year-Old Daughter to Death Over Inter-Caste Relationship.

Shockingly, when the woman refused her husband, he would create a ruckus and let the neighbourhood know. The man also used to scream at his wife and son. Tired of the constant nagging and behavior of their father, the family called Abhayam in order to seek help. "We got the call two days ago, following which we immediately reached their home and met the man. We told him that his image was taking a beating and his wife was also suffering due to his behaviour," the official added.

After receiving the call and listening to their grievances, a team of Abhayam reached the victim's house and counselled the husband. They even asked the octogenarian to control his urges. The Abhayam team suggested the husband do yoga and join the senior citizens' club so that he could divert his attention. The family was also asked to take their father for counselling. Lastly, the Abhayam team asked his family to consult a sexologist.

