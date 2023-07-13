Mumbai, July 13: In a shocking incident that took place onboard the CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, a passenger travelling by Train18 found a human nail in his food. The incident came to light after the passenger posted a video of the incident on social media. After the incident came to light, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the catering contractor of the CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat train.

The passenger of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train took to social media to share his ordeal. The passenger shared a video which allegedly showed a human nail which was found inside a food packet that was served on Train18. In the past too, several passengers have taken to social media to share their experiences about the poor services and quality of food on the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train. Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Trial Run: Indian Railways Conducts Trial Run of Train18 From CSMT to Madgaon Station (Watch Video).

Human Nail in Food?

This video is from #VandeBharatExpress #VandeBharat Train No. 22230(01.07.23) human nail ( नाखुन) in food. Earlier video deleted on request of @IRCTCofficial But till date no action taken as they assured culprits will be punished. @KonkanRailway @AshwiniVaishnaw @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Qzqa84Ooix — Machhindraa (@MachindrapIND) July 8, 2023

After the incident came to light, IRCTC sources said that a few protocols have been put in place in order to prevent such incidents in future, reports the Times of India. In the wake of the incident, sources revealed that an executive-level official will travel in the Vande Bharat Express Train to monitor services onboard Train19. Taking more precautions, the IRCTC has also increased supervision of the base kitchen in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri from where dinner is loaded in the express train.

As per the report, Himanshu Mukherjee, a passenger who was travelling in the CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express a few days after its launch said that many people found the dal and paneer curry "unpalatable". Mukherjee's co-passenger Machindra Pawar was the one who found the human nail in the food packet. "I hope services improve after the IRCTC action," he said. Goa to Get Its First Vande Bharat Train Tomorrow! PM Narendra Modi to Flag off Country’s 19th Vande Bharat Virtually.

His earlier video was deleted on request of IRCTC, however, he shared the video again claiming no action was taken.

