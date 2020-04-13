Vashi APMC Grains And Spices Market in Navi Mumbai Shut From Today, Following Closure of Vegetable & Fruits Markets Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 13: Following the complete shutdown of the vegetable and fruit market at Vashi APMC since Saturday, the remaining two wholesale market for grains and spices too will be shut from today. According to a Times of India report, traders, transporters and mathadi workers have decided to discontinue the operations due to the rising numbers in the state.

The decision to stop work in the Vashi APMC market was taken after a trader was tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. On the other hand, the Panvel APMC market is closed since Friday as social distancing was not followed in the yard. Vashi APMC in Navi Mumbai Shuts Down After Trader Tests Positive With Coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stands at 1,982. India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday mounted to 8,447 with at least 909 new cases and 34 deaths recorded in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed in its latest update on Sunday. Out of the total cases, 7,409 are active while 764 individuals have cured and have been discharged from the hospital and one person has migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus in the country on April 12, stood at 273. The country is in the middle of a 21-days nationwide lockdown, however, Maharashtra announced the extension of the lockdown till April 30, in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus.