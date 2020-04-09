Vashi APMC in Navi Mumbai Shuts Down After Trader Tests Positive With Coronavirus

Vashi APMC market in Navi Mumbai. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, April 9: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Thursday closed the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai. The decision was taken by after a trader -- who runs a shop at the masala market -- was tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report, published in the CNBC TV18, the trader -- identified as a resident of Sion in central Mumbai -- got himself tested at a private lab after which he was confirmed positive with coronavirus. The result was confirmed on Thursday, after which the administration swing to action and closed the largest supplier of fruit, vegetables, spices and other edible commodities to Mumbai. BMC Declares 381 Areas in Mumbai as Containment Zones to Prevent Coronavirus Spread, Bans Vegetables, Fruits Markets, Hawkers in Buffer Zones of Dharavi; Check Full List.

In the meantime, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday declared 381 areas as containment zones to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai. The decision has been taken after 162 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1297. Also, BMC has confirmed that they will come up with door-to-door supply of essentials in the area soon.

Also, Mumbai Police have registered 464 cases under section 188 of IPC against violators of Corona Lockdown. 3,634 cases have been registered against violators since March 20. 2,850 people have been arrested released on bail till Wednesday, said Mumbai Police.