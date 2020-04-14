Vashi APMC Market in Navi Mumbai to Resume Vegetable Sales From Wednesday, Days After it Was Shut Following One Coronavirus Case From The Area

Vegetable (photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, March 14: The Navi Mumbai APMC market which was closed since Saturday after a trader was tested coronavirus positive is set to resume onion-potato and vegetable sale from Wednesday. According to a Times of India report, this decision was arrived at after the APMC administration held talks with the transporters, traders and workers.

The grains and spices market was shut from Monday. The traders, transporters and mathadi workers decided to discontinue the operations due to the rising numbers in the state. However, the administration is confident of reaching a consensus and hopes the grain market will reopen soon. Vashi APMC Grains And Spices Market in Navi Mumbai Shut From Today, Following Closure of Vegetable & Fruits Markets Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

The decision to stop work in the Vashi APMC market was taken after a trader was tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. On the other hand, the Panvel APMC market is closed since Friday as social distancing was not followed in the yard.