New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): The Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday urged people to join the 'Vote Chori se Azaadi' campaign in support of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" claims against Election Commission of India (ECI) and BJP.

In an 'X' post, the Congress party urged people to change their display picture (DP) on social media handles and offer support to the initiative.

Also Read | La Ganesan Dies: Nagaland Governor Passes Away in Chennai at 80 During Treatment for Head Injury.

"On the occasion of Independence Day, join the campaign for freedom from 'vote theft'. Change your WhatsApp DP," the 'X' post said.

https://x.com/INCIndia/status/1956315232340439200

Also Read | Who Is Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand Princess Unconscious For Nearly 3 Years Suffers Severe Blood Infection, Royal Palace Issues Update.

On August 14, ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, announced the launch of "VoterAdhikarYatra" against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called on people to "join this people's movement."

Making the announcement in a post on X, the Congress MP said, "From August 17, with #VoterAdhikarYatra, we are launching a direct fight against vote theft from the soil of Bihar."

The announcement came amid the continuous protests by INDIA bloc leaders and amid its campaign of alleged "vote chori" (vote theft).

"This is not just an election issue - it is a decisive battle to protect democracy, the constitution, and the principle of 'one man, one vote.' We will ensure a clean voter list across the entire country. Youth, workers, farmers - every citizen, rise and join this people's movement. This time, the defeat of vote thieves - the victory of the people, the victory of the constitution"

On August 7, MP Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) and alleged that the elections are "choreographed".

Presenting Congress' research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, Gandhi alleged theft of 1,00,250 votes.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress won other seats while Mahadevapura was swept by the BJP.

"Elections are choreographed. Our internal polling told us we would win 16 seats in Karnataka; we won nine. We then focused on seven unexpected losses. We chose one Lok Sabha, and our team decided we could only focus on one Vidhan Sabha (seat). So we focused on Mahadevapur. Here is the broad math. All data is 2024 data from the Election Commission. Total votes polled in the Lok Sabha were 6.26 lakh. The BJP won with 6,58,915, securing a margin of 32,707. But then we look at Mahadevapura, where Congress polls 1,15,586 and BJP polls 2,29,632. Congress wins all Vidhan Sabhas but this one. This seat wins them the election," Rahul Gandhi said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)