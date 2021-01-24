New Delhi, January 24: Voter ID Cards will go digital from January 25 as the Election Commission will launch the Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card ( e-EPIC) initiative from tomorrow, which is also, National Voters Day. The service will reportedly become available before the assembly elections in the five states – West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. National Voters’ Day 2021: NVD To Be Celebrated on January 25 To Mark Foundation Day of Election Commission of India.

With the facility, voters can download the card on a registered mobile connection. Voters can get the digital format after the approval by competent authorities. As part of the digital service EPIC, there will be two different QR codes which will have information about voters. One of the QR code will contain voter's name and other specific details, while will have the voter's other information, reported News18.

Union Minister Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters. e-EPIC, a digital version of the Elector Photo Identity Card can be accessed through the Voter Helpline App and websites https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ and https://www.nvsp.in/. EC Toys with Idea of Digital Voter ID Card.

The EC will launch the e-EPIC initiative in two phases - the first phase from January 25 to 31 and the second phase will begin from February 1. In the first phase, new voters who have applied for the voter-ID card need to register their mobile numbers in Form-6. After that, they will be able to download the e-EPIC. In the second phase, general voters will be able to apple for e-EPIC.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will celebrate its 11th National Voters Day (NVD) on January 25, 2021. President Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief Guest at the national function being organized in New Delhi by the Election Commission of India. The event will be held at the Ashok Hotel, New Delhi and the Honourable President shall grace the occasion virtually from Rashtrapati Bhawan. The theme for this year's National Voters Day (NVD)," Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed".

