Mumbai, April 16: As Mumbai grapples with soaring temperatures, water levels in the seven lakes supplying the city have dropped to just 30.24%, raising concerns over potential water cuts. Rapid evaporation, fueled by high temperatures, is exacerbating the issue, raising concerns about the city's water reserves. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet imposed cuts, officials are closely monitoring the situation. The BMC warns that prolonged heat and a delayed monsoon could force restrictions.

As reported by The Free Press Journal, Mumbai's seven lakes currently have 4.37 lakh million litres (ML) of usable water stock. This is enough to meet demand for around 110 days, but with rapid evaporation due to high temperatures, officials are increasingly alarmed. The lakes, located in and around Mumbai, are facing a significant depletion in their reserves as summer heat intensifies, pushing authorities to stay alert in managing the water supply. Mumbai Water Cut: BKC Water Supply To Be Disrupted on April 8 for Pipeline Maintenance, BMC Issues Advisory.

The BMC has requested access to reserve water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes, which could provide an additional 1.81 lakh million litres if necessary. These reserves are seen as a backup in case the monsoon is delayed or does not meet expectations. The state government has approved the release of 68,000 ML from Upper Vaitarna and 1.13 lakh ML from Bhatsa, though officials stress that this will only be used if the situation becomes critical. Despite these measures, there remains significant concern over how long the city's current stock can last under the ongoing heatwave. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Announces 30-Hour Water Cut in Parts of City on February 5 and 6; Check List of Affected Areas.

The looming threat of water cuts is a real possibility if the heat continues and the monsoon is further delayed. Last year, the BMC had to impose a 10% water cut for a month in response to similar conditions, which was lifted in early August after rains brought some relief. As the temperature continues to rise, and with the monsoon season still weeks away, the BMC remains on high alert, ready to implement water-saving measures if the situation worsens.

